Drake threatens fan for allegedly groping women at his concert

Don’t mess with Drake‘s female fans.

At a post-concert performance in Australia, the rapper was captured on Instagram stopping mid-song to call out a fan in the crowd for allegedly groping other audience members.

“If you don’t stop touching girls, I’m gonna come out there and f--k you up,” he said into the microphone while standing on the DJ’s platform above the crowd.

The “Fake Love” singer, who hit up Sydney’s Marquee nightclub after performing at the Qudos Bank Arena as part of his “Boy Meets World Tour,” repeated himself to the misbehaving fan.

“If you don’t stop putting your hands on girls, I’m gonna come out there and f--k your a-- up.”

Drake’s warning drew cheers from the crowd as security apparently combed through the fans with flashlights.

It’s unclear whether the handsy fan was thrown out of the club.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.