Garth Brooks admits he's 'nervous' at the CMA Awards

Iconic country star Garth Brooks admitted he was “nervous” ahead of the 51st Annual CMA Awards.

The star, 55, won Entertainer of the Year at the 2016 CMAs, and he admitted on the red carpet he was feeling anxious ahead of the show since he was up for the night’s big award again.

He told CMA All Access cameras he was feeling nervous about the nod this time around “because they said my name last year.”

Nominees for the show's top prize included Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Eric Church and Brooks.

Brooks said following a busy few months he was hoping to take some time off with “the queen,” his wife, Trisha Yearwood. He just wrapped up his North America tour. But he assured fans he wouldn’t slow down for too long.

