'Full House' star Bob Saget announces engagement to younger girlfriend of almost 3 years

It looks like Bob Saget’s house is getting a little more full. The comedian and actor announced on social media that he’s engaged to his longtime girlfriend.

The 61-year-old “Full House” star posted an image on Instagram Wednesday of himself and girlfriend Kelly Rizzo, 38, with two of their friends, George Shapiro and Katie Killean, to announce that he’d popped the big question and that she said “yes.”

“Love the people in this picture. The most loving and legendary @George_Shapiro Katie Killean & of course my gal Kelly. In case you’re wondering, we were celebrating our engagement,” he wrote in the caption to the photo. “And I know George and I will be very happy together.”

Rizzo, who runs the blog Eat Travel Rock, posted her own image from the evening, showing off her brand new diamond ring to her fans on Instagram.

“Who needs pearls???” she wrote. “Enjoying my favorite food with my new favorite accessory.”

As E! News notes, this will be the second marriage for Saget, who was with Sherri Kramer for 15 years until they split in 1997. They share three daughters, Aubrey, Lara Melanie and Jennifer Belle.

Previously, Rizzo told Michigan Avenue magazine that she and Saget met through a mutual friend in early 2015. The news comes just one week after his fellow “Full House” co-star John Stamos, 54, announced his engagement to actress Caitlin McHugh, 31, while at Disneyland.