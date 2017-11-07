Miley Cyrus slams Trump, demands gun control after Texas church shooting

In the wake of the mass shooting at a church in Texas, Miley Cyrus appears to be fed up and has taken to social media to denounce gun violence, President Trump and the shooter.

On Monday, “The Voice” coach posted an image of text to her Instagram listing the victims of the attack. In her emotional caption, she laments how disgusting such an act is and highlights the shooter as a terrorist and “WHITE AMERICAN MAN!” She later notes that she’s both “disgusted” and “embarrassed” by her country for not taking action on gun violence.

The post received a lot of attention, prompting the star to write another. In the second one, she calls out Trump and his reaction to the tragedy.

“I'd like to believe that EVERY person who takes the life of another being is ‘mentally ill,’” she said, quoting the president’s words. “It's hard to conceptualize that a sane human could commit such a hideous crime. BUT I am sorry Donald Trump this absolutely is a ‘GUNS SITUATION.’”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer went on after the critics of her previous post who noted that the shooter’s skin color or sex shouldn’t matter. Cyrus noted that she believes things like skin color, gender and religion seem to matter when it comes to labeling terrorist activity.

“DONT START to be all innocent! Gender, race, & religion HAS and continues to matter for all the wrong reasons & that's only the beginning of how backwards this country is!”

The star ended her Instagram tirade with an attempt to show she’s not villainizing white Americans by posting three images of her with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and two brothers, Braison and Trace, noting that they were a few of her “favorite WHITE AMERICAN MALES…”