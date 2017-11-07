Kevin Spacey enters same sex addiction rehab as Harvey Weinstein, says report

Embattled Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey has reportedly checked into the same exclusive rehabilitation facility as disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The high profile Hollywood players are both faced with multiple career-ending allegations of sexual assault — and both have reportedly sought treatment at the same place.

The Meadows is an upscale addiction treatment center located about an hour’s drive out of Phoenix, Arizona. The sprawling facility boasts an outdoor swimming pool, lush grounds and a fitness center.

Treatment at the facility can cost around $38,255 per month, meaning it’s a favored destination for the rich and famous — celebs including Tiger Woods, Selena Gomez and Elle Macpherson have all stayed at the center for issues ranging from alcohol abuse to sex addiction.

In fact, the center has a dedicated 45-day sex addiction program, for which both Weinstein and Spacey are reported to have signed up for.

Billed as “The nation’s premier inpatient treatment for sex addiction," the Gentle Path program at The Meadows promises “to heal your trauma and provide you with tools to transform your life."

“Addictions can paint you into a corner, especially when driven by sexual secrets and unhealthy behavior. For many, earning a chair here is like rejoining the human race. We call it the gentle path,” says the program’s director, Dr Patrick Carnes, in a YouTube video promoting the program.

The Gentle Path program website promises to provide an “innovative and highly effective treatment plan especially designed to heal male sex addicts."

“Gentle Path at The Meadows is especially designed to treat and work with male sex addicts ... “We also understand that when men gather together with the intention of changing the core of who they are, without distraction from the outside world, a container of safety is created in which they can begin the recovery process,” the website states.

Treatments on offer in the Gentle Path program include “equine-assisted psychotherapy,” in which “patients learn how to use their interactions with horses as a way to move past barriers in their own relationships with family and friends."

Patients can also choose from expressive arts therapy, spirituality counselling and a “Family Week Program," in which family members and significant others are invited to the facility to participate in their loved ones’ recovery.

A representative for Spacey said last week that the star was taking time out in the wake of the allegations.

“Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time,” his representative said in a statement to Variety.

There have been conflicting reports about Weinstein’s stay at the rehab clinic, with reports in late October that he’d checked out of The Meadows after just one week, barking into his banned mobile phone and remaining in denial about his alleged sex attacks during his time at the facility.

However, Weinstein was this week spotted wearing an “unconvincing disguise” while dining at a Phoenix restaurant, suggesting that he may not be finished with his treatment at The Meadows.

This article orginally appeared on news.com.au.