Fans suggest Kevin James replace Spacey on 'House of Cards'

More than 25,000 Kevin James fans are supporting a Change.org petition that calls for the "King of Queens" actor to replace Kevin Spacey on "House of Cards."

James, 52, currently stars on the CBS series "Kevin Can Wait," alongside his former "King of Queens" co-star Leah Remini. But fans would like to see him in the Oval -- at least on Netflix's "House of Cards."

A rep for James did not return Fox News' request for comment.

Spacey, 58, has been fired from the show following several sexual assault allegations against him that have emerged in recent days. Spacey plays the villainous President Frank Underwood on the series.

Robbie Pyma started the petition last week, and in five days it garnered more than 25,000 signatures.

"I think Kevin James can elevate 'House of Cards' to a globally adored franchise like 'Game of Thrones' and make the entire world focus on one of the most important Netflix Original series there is," Pyma wrote.

The petition states it is directed to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.

Netflix has stated "House of Cards" will end after the upcoming sixth season. The streaming service decided the sixth season would be the last before the allegations against Spacey emerged.

Spacey was let go from the show, and his publicist has said he is seeking “evaluation and treatment” after being accused of sexual misconduct.