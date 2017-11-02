Corey Feldman names his sexual predator

Corey Feldman revealed the name of one his sexual predators to Dr. Oz on Thursday.

The 80's star said the man who attacked him when he was 14 years old is named John Grissom, an actor who had bit parts in some of Feldman's films including "License to Drive" (1988) and "Dream a Little Dream" (1989).

Prior to the singer's revelation on the talk show, Feldman wrote about the alleged pedophile in his 2014 autobiography, "Coreyography: A Memoir," identifying Grissom by a false name, Ron Crimson, as advised by his lawyers at the time.

However, Grissom, who has been suspected by some on social media for several weeks, addressed speculation that he was Feldman's predator.

On Grissom's comment section on YouTube he denied Feldman's accusations and wrote to one site user, "I said its not me I'm sick and tired of saying that when no one listens. So goddamnit I'm not repeating it anymore.﻿"

Feldman warned Hollywood pedophiles issuing a message, "Now is your time. Be a man for the first time and come forward yourself. Turn yourself in. Let it be known...If you do not we’re coming for you."

The 46 year old told Dr. Oz he informed the Santa Barbara Police Department in 1993 the names of attackers in Hollywood.

Kelly Hoover, Public Information Officer for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News, "We are aware of the statements that Mr. Feldman is making regarding an investigation in 1993. Our records do not indicate that he named any suspects. If he has any information regarding a crime or crimes that occurred, we encourage him to contact our office or his local law enforcement agency."

Feldman instead called the Los Angeles Police Department while on Dr. Oz with the intention of naming alleged pedophiles in Hollywood. The call was not allowed to be recorded for confidentiality reasons, however, the actor claimed he would cooperate with any investigations going foward.

Feldman did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.