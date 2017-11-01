Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Media

Mike Oreskes resigns as NPR chief editor after sexual harassment report

Associated Press
FILE - In this March 18, 2015 file photo, former Associated Press Vice President and Senior Managing Editor Mike Oreskes poses for a photo at AP headquarters, in New York. Oreskes, current vice president of news and editorial director at National Public Radio, Oreskes has resigned as chief of NPRâs newsroom following accusations of sexual harassment that dated back to the 1990s. (AP Photo/Chuck Zoeller, File)

FILE - In this March 18, 2015 file photo, former Associated Press Vice President and Senior Managing Editor Mike Oreskes poses for a photo at AP headquarters, in New York. Oreskes, current vice president of news and editorial director at National Public Radio, Oreskes has resigned as chief of NPRâs newsroom following accusations of sexual harassment that dated back to the 1990s. (AP Photo/Chuck Zoeller, File)  (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Michael Oreskes has resigned as chief of NPR's newsroom following accusations of sexual harassment that dated back to the 1990s.

Oreskes said in a statement Wednesday that he was deeply sorry to the people he hurt. He said: "my behavior was wrong and inexcusable, and I accept full responsibility."

He said he told Jarl Mohn, president and CEO of NPR, on Wednesday morning that he would step down. Earlier, Oreskes had been placed on leave and Mohn appointed Chris Turpin as the temporary news chief.

Two women had accused Oreskes of suddenly kissing them when they were discussing job prospects with him in the 1990s, when he was Washington bureau chief of The New York Times.