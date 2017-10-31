Kevin Spacey accused of grabbing a man's crotch in a bar

A second Kevin Spacey accuser has come forward claiming the actor groped him in a Los Angeles bar in 2003.

Tony Montana, who first spoke to Radar Online, told Fox News the "House of Cards" star approached him at Coronet Pub.

Montana said Spacey grabbed his crotch.

"People react differently to trauma," said Montana, who was then in his 30s. "With what happened to me was an immediate form of helplessness. The bar was my safe place. This person of out nowhere, who I know is famous, who is misbehaving and has a license to misbehave and this is happening to me.

"I was in a horror movie. No one could see it... I used to compete in mixed martial arts. [I] pulled his thumb back. He then followed me into the restroom and he followed me in. It was all very strange."

He told Radar Online Spacey, now 58, "was telling me to come with him, to leave the bar."

Montana claimed after Spacey put his hand on Montana's crotch the star said, "This designates ownership.”

Montana decided to come forward after actor Anthony Rapp claimed Spacey behaved inappropriately towards him when he was 14 years old.

"I want people to know," Montana told us. "I considered it into my decision that Spacey might try to sue but this is more important to get this out."

Spacey did not return Fox News' request for comment.