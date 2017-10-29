Simon Cowell misses first X Factor live show of new series after 'falling down stairs'

Simon Cowell has missed the first live show of this year's X Factor after being treated in hospital following his reported fall down stairs at his London home.

Introducing the show, presenter Dermot O'Leary acknowledged to the audience: "You might have spotted one judge is missing.

"That's because Simon was taken to hospital yesterday.

"But he's doing fine, he's back home, he's watching the show. Get well soon boss."

The host said the remaining judges, Nicole Scherzinger, Louis Walsh, and Sharon Osbourne, wished Cowell well and they hoped to see him "fighting fit soon".

O'Leary then quipped at the trio: "Who put the banana skin at the top of the stairs?"

"It's like Murder on the Orient Express," the host joked: "You all had motives."

Walsh said he was downstairs boiling milk, while Osbourne quipped she was "in the library with the candle stick".

Scherzinger said: "It was a team effort."

Cowell's colleagues also denied responsibility for the incident.

Cowell was taken to hospital on Friday after he reportedly took the tumble in his home, but was photographed giving a "thumbs up" when he returned hours later.

The star told The Sun: "I'm feeling okay. I fainted."

It is not known if he will return for Sunday's show.

This story originally appeared on SkyNews.com.