Scandal

Mark Halperin tweet about Trump ripped by critics amid sexual harassment allegations

'Game Change' author and NBC News, MSNBC political analyst Mark Halperin is out at the network following sexual harassment allegations against him from five women.

Following the news that NBC and MSNBC analyst Mark Halperin will be stepping away from both networks amid sexual assault allegations, a tweet has been circulating that shows Halperin slammed Donald Trump a year ago for the infamous "Access Hollywood" leaked audio.

In October 2016, Halperin took to Twitter to comment on the hot story at the time, the recording, originally from 2005, that featured then-presidential candidate Trump speaking about women in a lewd manner. 

Halperin shared his reaction. 

“When people say some new Trump tape could have material that is WORSE than the @accesshollywood video, what exactly could be WORSE?!?” he wrote.

But as women have come forward now to accuse Halperin of harassment, social media users were quick to point out the hypocrisy of his previous comment.

Halperin has been accused of allegedly grabbing a woman's breasts without consent and pressing his clothed, erect penis against three of his co-workers. He has since admitted that he pursued relationships with co-workers, some of whom were his juniors. He has yet to directly address the specific accusations. 