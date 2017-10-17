'DWTS' Recap: Performer gets perfect score while another suffers wardrobe malfunction

While "Hamilton" star Jordan Fisher got the season's first perfect score of 30 on Monday's "Dancing with the Stars," Disney week proved treacherous for Frankie Muniz.

The ex-"Malcolm in the Middle" star's dance partner Witney Carson had a major mishap when her heel got caught in her dress!

Muniz got the night's second highest score, 29, for his Argentine tango with partner Carson based on "The Pirates of the Caribbean."

But Carson suffered a wardobe malfunction during the live dance that judges noticed.

Afterwards, Carson said, "It was so scary. I couldn't believe it…my heel got stuck in my skirt and it just would not come out and so he literally was like dragging me along. Thank goodness he knew the steps and could keep going."

Muniz said, "I didn't know it got stuck but it was weird because…honestly, all week, I messed up in that spot [in the dance] all [during rehearsal] week every single time. We got to it [in the live show] and I was like, just do this one thing and then I felt her not being in the right spot….Somehow, we kind of kept going."

Carson added, "I literally couldn't step out of the skirt so I was spinning on one foot and luckily, he kept going or I would have gone down, for sure."

Despite the mistake, Muniz continued to rave about the "DWTS" experience, telling reporters, "I love this. I really want it. I want to make it as far as we can. It's just fun."

Meanwhile, Fisher thrilled the judges with his "Moana" foxtrot with Lindsay Arnold that earned the season's highest score. Carrie Ann Inaba called him "unstoppable."

However, he told Fox News after the show that dance doesn't come easy because of injuries he suffered while pursuing gymnastics as a child.

"I don't have a fantastic body," said Fisher, 23. "I'm young, but I was a gymnast growing up and I've just had a lot of wear and tear on my body—bad hips, tendinitis in my Achilles, no cartilage in my ankles.

"I have a physical therapist and a massage therapist that both work on me four times a week," Fisher revealed.

Violinist Lindsey Stirling and partner Mark Ballas received 28 points for a fluid foxtrot to "When You Wish Upon A Star" from Pinocchio.

Stirling told reporters, "I feel very relieved. I was so nervous for this dance….We were talking on the phone last night and I was like, 'I don't feel ready.' So we went in early this morning, practiced, lots of deep breaths today."

After the show, she said, "It felt joyful."

Stirling confided she's been chowing down on steak and peanut butter to keep her energy up during the competition.

The YouTube violinist sensation and Ballas, who is a rock musician as well as a dancer, announced they will perform together on a tour across the country.

Victoria Arlen and partner Val Chmerkovskiy and wrestler Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev both earned scores of 27.

After former Paralympian Arlen's jazz tribute to "Steamboat Willie" was a success, the star who couldn't walk for years told reporters, "I'm actually walking better" after dancing. "My mom noticed that the other day. She said, 'You're so much better on your feet.' "

Terrell Owens (with veteran "DWTS" pro Cheryl Burke) and "Property Brothers" star Drew Scott and his partner Emma Slater both received 25 points.

"I was just happy I got through the routine," smiled former football player Owens, who is much improved from week one. In fact, judges loved his impression of "The Lion King." He said, "It just shows you that hard work pays off. I'm in it to win it. I expect a lot of myself."

Vanessa Lachey got 24 points with her pro Maks Chmerkovskiy -- and her husband Nick and his partner, Maks' wife Peta Murgatroyd, garnered the night's lowest score of 22 for a quickstep based on "The Jungle Book."

But the Disney-themed night was less smooth for former "Pretty Little Liars" actress Sasha Pieterse, as she was eliminated from the show with partner Gleb Savchenko despite scoring higher than Nick the past two weeks.

Next Monday, the remaining stars will celebrate "movie week," with country singer Shania Twain as guest judge.