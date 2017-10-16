Judith Light says living apart from her husband of 32 years is 'the best'

Judith Light believes having a long-distance relationship with her husband of 32 years, Robert Desiderio, is the secret behind their lasting, loving marriage.

“It’s been the best,” the 68-year-old actress told People Magazine Monday. “I highly recommend it.”

The former “Who’s the Boss” star lives in New York while Desiderio resides in California. The sitcom star insisted living apart works just fine for the couple and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“He loves California, and I would never ask him to leave there and he would never ask me to leave here,” she explained. “Now, mind you, I go back and I shoot ‘Transparent’ and I’m there four or five months, so I’m there all the time, so when I’m done there, I come back here and he’s flying here today, so we’re going to be together for a few days and then I’ll go back to California, so it really is this kind of supportive … we’re on each other’s team.”

The couple previously dated for four years before tying the knot in 1985. Light admitted that their marriage can raise some eyebrows, but they’re content with the unique living arrangement.

“There’s a solid, different kind of intimacy that comes about out of this and the support for each other and each other’s lives,” said Light. “I think people need alone time. I know I’m one of those people that needs that.”