Ed Sheeran tells fans he had a 'bit of a bicycle accident'

Ed Sheeran revealed on Instagram that he's been in a bicycle injury which may lead to change some concert dates.

The British singer said Monday he's had "a bit of a bicycle accident" and is "currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows."

Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

Sheeran is scheduled to perform a series of shows in Asia starting on Oct. 22.

He asks fans to "stay tuned" for further news.

The Instagram post showed a photograph of his tattooed arm in a cast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.