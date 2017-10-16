Ed Sheeran tells fans he had a 'bit of a bicycle accident'
Ed Sheeran revealed on Instagram that he's been in a bicycle injury which may lead to change some concert dates.
The British singer said Monday he's had "a bit of a bicycle accident" and is "currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows."
Sheeran is scheduled to perform a series of shows in Asia starting on Oct. 22.
He asks fans to "stay tuned" for further news.
The Instagram post showed a photograph of his tattooed arm in a cast.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.