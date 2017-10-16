Expand / Collapse search
Illness

Ed Sheeran tells fans he had a 'bit of a bicycle accident'

Fox News
British singer Ed Sheeran performs during the 'Golden Camera' ('Die Goldene Kamera') award ceremony of German TV magazine 'Hoer Zu' in Hamburg, March 4, 2017.

British singer Ed Sheeran performs during the 'Golden Camera' ('Die Goldene Kamera') award ceremony of German TV magazine 'Hoer Zu' in Hamburg, March 4, 2017.  (Reuters)

Ed Sheeran revealed on Instagram that he's been in a bicycle injury which may lead to change some concert dates.

The British singer said Monday he's had "a bit of a bicycle accident" and is "currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows."

Sheeran is scheduled to perform a series of shows in Asia starting on Oct. 22.

He asks fans to "stay tuned" for further news.

The Instagram post showed a photograph of his tattooed arm in a cast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.