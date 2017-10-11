Eminem blasts Trump at BET Awards

Eminem unleashed a fierce attack against President Trump Tuesday night in a pre-recorded video that aired during the BET Hip Hop Awards. In the four minute video, the rapper called the president a “racist 94-year-old grandpa” and slammed Trump's feud with the NFL.

The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, attacked Trump on his response to the deadly Charlottesville protest, the NFL anthem kneeling and response to Puerto Rico. In the freestyle called “The Storm,” Eminem is seen in a Detroit parking lot with nine other people standing in the background.

“He gets an enormous reaction/When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that/Instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada/All these horrible tragedies and he's bored and would rather/Cause a Twitter storm with the Packers," Eminem raps while also showing former NFL player Colin Kaepernick support.

“This is for Colin, ball up a fist,” he says. “And keep that s--t balled like Donald the Bitch.”

He says later in the freestyle: “Now, if you're a black athlete/You're a spoiled little brat for trying to use your platform or your stature/To try to give those a voice who don't have one.”

Eminem goes on to reference the North Korean crisis and the war of words between Trump and leader Kim Jong Un. He accuses Trump of escalating the tension that would drive the countries to a nuclear war.

"We better give Obama props/'Cause what we got in office now is a kamikaze/That will probably cause a nuclear holocaust/While the drama pops/And he waits for s--t to quiet down/He'll just gas his plane up and fly around/Till the bombing stops,” he says.

The rapper also says racism is the only thing Trump is “fantastic 4,” referencing Marvel’s comic book series and associating him to the character The Thing, because “he’s orange.” He also accuses the president of disrespecting the U.S. military.

"He says you're spitting in the face of vets who fought for us/Unless you're a POW who's tortured/'Cause to him you're zero 'cause he don't like his war heroes captured,” Eminem says.

He ends the barrage of with the verses: "Any fan of mine who's a supporter of his. You're either for or against.”

"And if you can't decide who you like more and you're split/On who you should stand beside/I'll do it for you with this," he says.

He then concludes: "The rest of America stand up/We love our military, and we love our country/But we hate Trump."

NFL players and celebrities praised the rapper for his verbal attack on Trump shortly after the freestyle aired. Kaepernick tweeted, “I appreciate you @Eminem” after a shout out to the former 49ers player.

“Racism is the only thing he's Fantastic 4(fantastic for), cause that's how he gets his rock off, he's orange. Sheesh @Eminem!! 🔥🔥✊🏾🔥🔥#United,” said LeBron James, who called Trump a “bum” in September.

Rapper T-Pain said: “Protect Eminem at all cost”

Snoop Dogg released a video supporting the rapper: “Shout out to Eminem. Detroit, stand up.”

Eminem previously attacked Trump in a nine-minute freestyle called, “Campaign Speech” in 2016. In his song “Mosh,” released in 2004, he also attacked then-president George W. Bush before his re-election.