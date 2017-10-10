Expand / Collapse search
Disney alum Tiffany Thornton defends marriage less than two years after first husband's death

Tiffany Thornton answers questions during the panel for the Disney Channel Series "Sonny With a Chance" at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Los Angeles January 16, 2009.  (Reuters)

Former Disney star Tiffany Thornton is facing backlash for getting married just two years shy of her first husband's death.

"The Sonny with a Chance" actress' late husband Christopher Carney died in a car accident in December 2015 leaving Thornton a widow and single mother to their two sons. She wed Josiah Capaci on Saturday and shared her newlywed bliss on social media.

Best day of my life 10/7/17

Fans immediately criticized the 31-year-old for moving on so quickly.

"I'm sorry but, no. Alone too long? Like what a year," one Instagram user shared.

Another said, "Yeah but still too early..."

Missing you so bad it hurts my soul.

However, some defended her for finding love again after tragedy.

"Everyone grieves and heals differently! No one should tell anyone else how to do it or judge anyone else. Congratulations on your wedding/marriage! I'm so happy for you," a fan wrote.

Thornton responded to her critics in a lengthy Instagram post.

"This is love. That all encompassing, enduring, accepting, near perfect love. The kind that trumps my need to snap back at people who have the audacity to comment on my Instagram about whether I loved my first husband or not," she wrote.

This. This is love. That all encompassing, enduring, accepting, near perfect love. The kind that trumps my need to snap back at people who have the audacity to comment on my Instagram about whether I loved my first husband or not. But let me take a moment to explain something to you. There is no timeline for grief or for when God moves in your life in undeniable ways. There are a lot of people who think it isn't good to be transparent on social media but I say forget that. I'm going to be open and honest because God wants me to. It's part of my testimony and it needs to be said. I was a mess yesterday during our wedding ceremony. So many emotions flooded my heart as I walked down those balcony steps to the arms of my gift from God. I thought of Chris watching us and knowing he would have loved the choice I made, for me and for the boys. I thought of Chris's amazing parents sitting front row and how much of a blessing they have been and will forever be in our lives. How happy they are for the boys and I and how much they already love Josiah. I am so completely humbled by the love I receive from this man. Jo came along EXACTLY when God knew I needed him. It wasn't my choice to fall in love so quickly after chris passed but I was growing so comfortable with being alone that it was becoming unhealthy. Looking back now I think God saw that if I went too long without love that it would become increasingly difficult for me to submit to the authority of a husband after being set in my own ways. When I say "Jo is the greatest thing that's ever happened to me" that in no way indicates that I didn't love my first husband with all that I had. How dare any one of you judge me and say that on a social platform. It doesn't make you any better of a person to cast judgment on others and sit in the seat of mockers. I will always love chris and jo knows that. And I will always love Jo. The beautiful thing about love is that it multiplies as new blessings come into your life. I don't have to share one bucket of love with the special people in my life. Each one has their own bucket. Get it? Isn't that amazing?? God's timing is not our own. And I praise Him for that. You should too.

