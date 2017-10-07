James Woods retires from acting after saying he's blacklisted because he's conservative

Just weeks after James Woods said he was blacklisted in Hollywood because of his conservative views, the Oscar-nominated actor said he was retiring from the industry.

Woods tweeted this summer that he had “accepted the fact that” he was blacklisted from Hollywood because of his views. He has said being conservative has made it tough to find work in Hollywood the past few years.

The “Casino” actor has twice been nominated for an Academy Award and has won an Emmy Award three times. But he has not had a major role in a film in decades. His movie credits include “Salvador (1986)” and “Ghosts of Mississippi (1996),” both of which earned him a nomination for an Oscar.

The news of his retirement was included in a press release issued by Woods' real estate agent offering Woods' Rhode Island lake house for sale.

Allen Gammons said Friday that Woods is 70 and wants to relax. He says the actor's brother and mother recently died, and he hopes to spend more time on passions including photography, antiquing and poker.

Gammons said Woods' decision was not political.

The announcement comes after Woods was in a Twitter feud with actress Amber Tamblyn, who last month accused him of trying to pick her up when she was 16. Woods called it a lie. Gammons said Woods declined to comment Friday when asked about Tamblyn's accusation.

Woods has said there are many conservative stars who didn’t speak up because “the blacklist against conservatives in Hollywood is very real.”

Includes reporting by the Associated Press.