Christian star Natalie Grant faces thyroid surgery to remove tumors

Contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant will undergo thyroid surgery to remove tumors and will cancel shows between mid-October and November to recover.

Grant posted a video message on Facebook on Thursday explaining that doctors had been monitoring several tumors or nodules on her thyroid for years and that she will have half of her thyroid removed on Oct. 10.

She asked for prayers and said she has complete faith in God.

Grant has won the Gospel Music Association's Dove Award for female vocalist of the year five times and some of her hit songs include "Hurricane," ''I Will Not Be Moved," and "Held."

The "Celebrate Christmas" tour with Danny Gokey is still planned to start Nov. 30 as scheduled.

This article originally appeared in Associated Press.

