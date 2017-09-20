Howard Stern learns how to make coffee at age 63: 'It's heartbreaking'

At 63-years-old, the shock jock is learning how to make coffee with the help of his wife.

Beth Stern poked fun at her husband Howard Stern Tuesday when she shared a text conversation she had with her beau on Instagram, which detailed her instructions on how to brew a pot from home.

The 45-year-old model and animal rights activist described their exchange as “heartbreaking.”

That’s not the only surprising fact about the SiriusXM personality Beth has shared. In 2016, Beth told Fox News that she and Howard have fostered almost 300 kittens and cats over the years.

“He was right there with me when we decided, ‘You know what? … Let’s foster a litter of kittens,” she explained. “We loved it so much. We cried like babies when we handed them off to their forever families. We didn’t realize the attachment involved.”

“But bottom line is, we’re sticking to the mission, and that’s saving more lives,” she added. “And Howard’s my partner.”

And Howard’s devotion to their cats isn’t just for show. Beth gave Fox News a clip of the popular radio star singing “Happy Birthday” to their cat Sophia.

But the couple do make sure to have quality time together regularly when their furry friends aren’t involved — almost.

“[Our idea of a date night is] probably just going to a nice restaurant, having a glass of wine and talking about all of our pets, all of our kittens,” she said.