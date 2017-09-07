'Duck Dynasty's Jase Robertson shocks fans by shaving beard for charity

"Duck Dynasty" star Jase Robertson is completely unrecognizable after he shaved off his signature beard.

It was a bold move for the 48-year-old star was famously said in his reality show, "There are two kinds of people without beards, children and women, I am neither."

The Robertson brother agreed to shave his facial hair if he was able to raise $100,000 for his daughter Mia's charity.

Before & After A post shared by Mia Moo Fund (@miamoofund) on Sep 4, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT

Mia Robertson, started a charity called Mia Moo Fund, which benefits children with cleft lips and cleft palates.

No one was more thrilled to be rid of Robertson's beard than his wife Missy who had not seen her husband sans facial hair in seven years.