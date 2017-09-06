Christian Bale's intense weight change for Dick Cheney role

Christian Bale debuted a plumper look over the weekend at the Telluride Film Festival, where he premiered his upcoming movie “Hostiles.”

The 43-year-old actor’s new body, however, is for his forthcoming film “Backseat,” in which he’ll play former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Bale also dyed his eyebrows blond to emulate the politician.

“Backseat,” which is set to begin filming this month, is a biopic about how Cheney’s politics “changed the world.” It also stars Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney, Sam Rockwell as former President George W. Bush, Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld and Bill Pullman as Nelson Rockefeller.

Bale’s rep didn’t immediately return a request for comment about his weight-gain methods.

Bale’s recent metamorphosis isn’t the first time he’s transformed his body for a role. The “Dark Knight” star lost 70 pounds for his role in “The Machinist,” dropping down to 120. Soon after he had to gain it all back plus an additional 30 pounds to portray the famous Caped Crusader.

He ultimately won an Oscar for his role in “The Fighter,” which had him lose a ton of weight again.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.