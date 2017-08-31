Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about past relationships with Chris Martin and Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow is getting reflective about her past relationships. The actress opened up during a recent self-aware interview in which she commented on the fact that her ability to maintain romantic relationships has been lacking.

The “Iron Man” star made an appearance on the Girlboss Radio podcast with host Sophia Amoruso where she got personal about the relationships that she says she “f***ed up” in the past.

“I’m actually a pretty good friend, and a good sister and a daughter and a mother, but I’m at my potentially most vulnerable and f—– up in the romantic slice of the pie,” she said before later acknowledging her current relationship with Brad Falchuk. “It’s taken me a lot of, a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship.”

As People notes, the actress famously “uncoupled” from husband Chris Martin in 2014. The couple would go on to full-on divorce soon after, but they’ve allegedly remained friends for the sake of their children, Apple, 13, and Moses, 11.

According to Page Six, she later called out her ex from the early 1990s by name. Before Martin, Paltrow was with Brad Pitt for nearly three years before they broke up in 1997.

“I f***ed that up, Brad,” she said on the podcast.

Despite her misgivings early on, Paltrow and Falchuk seem to be in a good place together after announcing that they were dating in 2015. Recently, engagement rumors circulated after the star was caught on the set of “Avengers 4” with a ring on her finger. However, as People reported at the time, it seems that bit of jewelry had more to do with her character than her.