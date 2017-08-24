'Alaskan Bush People's' Ami Brown cancer battle: 'It could be my last days'

"Alaskan Bush People's" matriarch Ami Brown continues her battle against stage 4 lung cancer.

She recently revealed in a candid interview with People Magazine the pain she is enduring while she undergoes radiation and chemotherapy in Southern California.

"It hurts. Everything hurts,” said Brown who is now a frail 89.4 lbs, a stark departure from her once healthy 128 lbs.

The 53-year-old shared her dire prognosis -- only a 3 percent survival rate -- but despite those odds, Brown plans to fight for her life.

"I realized early into this that it’s very easy to want to give up and just die. And on the pessimist side, it could be my last days. But I have the will to fight," said the wife and mother.

Brown said her seven children are each handling her health crisis "differently," but they have become even stronger as a family.

"This was a little drastic for strengthening … there are good days and bad days – for them and for me. But they handle their emotions pretty good. There are days that they have to talk about it and then talk about it again," said Brown. "I have faith that they will remain strong."

Brown was diagnosed with lung cancer in June 2016. Her husband Billy said in an episode of their hit Discovery show upon learning his spouse was sick, "She doesn’t want to be a burden on someone. That’s not Ami. Ami is to take the burden away and take care of everything, but she has to admit to herself that she can’t be that right now. It’s just time for us to pay it back to her right now, it’s all I think we can do.”