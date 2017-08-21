'Pretty Little Liars' actress Sasha Pieterse shares topless pic: 'Freedom'

Sasha Pieterse enjoys her freedom.

The actress posted a picture of herself along with two friends standing topless in front of a cliff.

"Freedom," the 21-year-old captioned the snap.

Joining Pieterse were her "Honored" co-stars Karrueche Tran and Meghan Rienks.

The co-stars have been hanging out a lot while promoting their new film sharing pictures on Instagram.

Pieterse is best known for her role as Alison DiLaurentis in Freeform's "Pretty Little Liars."