entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Viral

'Pretty Little Liars' actress Sasha Pieterse shares topless pic: 'Freedom'

Fox News
Sasha Pieterse poses at the "Inherent Vice" gala screening during AFI Fest 2014 in Hollywood, California November 8, 2014.

Sasha Pieterse poses at the "Inherent Vice" gala screening during AFI Fest 2014 in Hollywood, California November 8, 2014.  (Reuters)

Sasha Pieterse enjoys her freedom.

The actress posted a picture of herself along with two friends standing topless in front of a cliff.

"Freedom," the 21-year-old captioned the snap.

Joining Pieterse were her "Honored" co-stars Karrueche Tran and Meghan Rienks.

The co-stars have been hanging out a lot while promoting their new film sharing pictures on Instagram.

Pieterse is best known for her role as Alison DiLaurentis in Freeform's "Pretty Little Liars."

AROUND THE WEB