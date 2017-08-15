Paris Hilton breaks silence on leaked sex tape: 'I was so depressed'

Reality star, businesswoman and heiress Paris Hilton has reflected on her 2003 sex tape scandal in a new interview, saying it remains her biggest regret in life.

Speaking to Marie Claire, the 36-year-old "Simple Life" star reflected on the sex tape, which she filmed with then-boyfriend Rick Salomon when she was just 18. Hilton maintains that the tape, titled "One Night In Paris" was sold for profit and released without her consent.

“That’s one thing that really pisses me off when I hear it, because I never, ever received one dollar from that video,” she tells Marie Claire. “That is the last thing that I would want out there.”

Never let anyone or anything dull your sparkle... ✨✨👸🏼✨✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Aug 9, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

A tearful Hilton, who has parlayed her reality TV fame into a wildly successful dance music career — she’s the highest-paid female DJ in the world — says she felt the release of the tape irreversibly tainted her public image.

“It’s really hurtful, because my whole life I really looked up to Princess Diana, all these elegant, amazing women, and I feel like [Salomon] just took that all away from me. I could have been like that, but because of that tape, I will always be judged and thought of as whatever they say about me because of a private moment between my boyfriend and me,” she says.

Hilton says the fallout from the tape — released just as her reality show was making its TV debut — left her afraid to leave the house. Looking back, she deeply regrets her relationship with professional poker player Salomon, twelve years her senior.

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jul 6, 2017 at 12:23am PDT

After his relationship with Hilton, Salomon went on to marry both Shannen Doherty (for nine months in 2002) and Pamela Anderson (for seven years from 2007).

“I wish I had never met him. That is actually the one regret in my life. I wish that I had never met that guy. I could not leave my house for months. I was so depressed, humiliated. I didn’t want to be seen in public,” she says.

This article originally appeared in news.com.au.