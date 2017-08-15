Anna Faris shares message with fans about her divorce from Chris Pratt

Following the announcement that she and her husband, Chris Pratt, would be separating, actress Anna Faris gave her first public update on the matter. The statement was brief, but it was one of positivity to her fans.

The message came at the top of the latest episode of Faris’ podcast “Unqualified.” The episode is part one of a crossover between the star’s podcast and the vastly popular “My Favorite Murder” ladies, Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark. However, before the pre-recorded show kicked off, Faris shared a brief note to fans about her divorce.

“Hey dear listeners,” a serious-sounding Faris said. “I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I’ve been receiving, and I truly love you.”

While the message wasn’t rich on information about the divorce or how either of the stars are doing since the news, it was enough to whet fan’s appetite for more.

As People notes, this isn’t the first time that the actress has used her podcast as a platform to get personal. Previously, she talked about what it’s like being married to someone that often has to be far away for work.

“My long-distance relationship with Chris, I wouldn’t describe it as that, but we do spend a lot of time apart,” Faris said. “But the advantage of that is it makes you so appreciate the time you have together, and you really, really value that. … And you don’t want to waste it fighting, and you know, like, all the minutiae. It’s a high price to pay, you know, but it is a benefit. A silver lining.”

Pratt and Faris announced their divorce earlier in August with a message on Pratt’s Facebook page.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” the statement began. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward.”