'Real Housewives of Orange County's' Tamra Judge slammed by daughter on social media

"Real Housewives of the OC" star Tamra Judge's estranged daughter is going after her reality TV star mom.

In a Facebook post shared after Monday night's episode of the Bravo show, Sidney, 18, addressed her relationship with her estranged mom.

In the post, Sidney accused Barney of being a neglectful parent.

“The reasons I left my mothers house are that she was neglectful (leaving us at home with no food or simply ignoring us entirely), she constantly put herself first and the biggest reason was that she was mentally and emotionally abusive. She was no mother to me," the 18-year-old wrote.

The high school graduate, who lives solely with Judge's ex-husband Simon, said part of the reason for the failed family relationship is her mom's love of the limelight.

“Not even two weeks after I graduated she posted a photo of me and shared it with her one million followers knowing that it would get picked up by the press. The one thing I asked and have been asking for 4 years now has been to not talk about me because I don’t want to be in the spotlight,” the teenager continued. “But Again breaking her promises as per usual, she puts herself, her fame, her reputation, and her bank account before me. If she really wanted a relationship she would keep her promises and recognize that it is no one elses fault but hers that I do not want her in my life.”

Sidney shared a screenshot of a text conversation with her mother pleading for her not to post her graduation pictures publicly. Judge agreed she would not replying, “Okay. I don’t post pictures of you Sidney and would never do that. And I have more class then to throw a scene with your dad.”

Judge did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.