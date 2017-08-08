Jennifer Lawrence is being blamed for Chris Pratt, Anna Faris split

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced their breakup on social media on Sunday night, and it didn't take long for fans to find someone to blame.

Jennifer Lawrence is being accused of causing the couple, who have been married for eight years, to go their separate ways.

Pratt recently co-starred with Lawrence in the box office flop "Passengers," and the social media universe was quick to speculate about what could have gone on during filming and as the co-stars promoted the film.



Several Twitter users predicted Pratt would date JLaw down the line.

One user wrote, “Today's Headline: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris separating. Next Month's Headline: Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence dating.”

CHRIS PRATT AND ANNA FARRIS ANNOUNCE SEPARATION AFTER EIGHT YEARS OF MARRIAGE

Back in 2016, rumors swirled that Pratt's marriage to Faris was on the rocks due to Lawrence. The “Mom” actress shared on her podcast, “Anna Faris Is Unqualified," that the gossip made her feel “insecure.”

"I take pride in how great my relationship is with Chris, but having said that, of course, in this crazy world where he's off doing movies and I'm in L.A. raising our child, of course I'm going to feel vulnerable, like any normal human would," Faris shared.

Meanwhile, Lawrence has been rumored to be dating her “Mother" director Darren Aronofsky for the last several months.

Lawrence did return Fox News' requests for comment.