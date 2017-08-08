Glen Campbell dead: Country music stars, celebrities react

After a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, country singer and superstar Glen Campbell has died at age 81.

His family announced the news on his website and it's taken the world of music by storm. Fans and friends everywhere are reacting to the loss of one of country’s most prolific voices, responsible for hits like “Wichita Lineman,” “By the Time I Get to Phoenix” and “Rhinestone Cowboy.”

Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton and John McCain were just some of the noteworthy figures to mourn the loss of Campbell on social media.