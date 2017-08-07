Chris Pratt, Anna Faris separate: A look at their relationship over time

After eight years of marriage, actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced they would be separating.

The beloved Hollywood couple rocked fans with their joint announcement Sunday.

"We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," the actors said in a statement. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Here’s a look at how their relationship grew over time.

‘Take Me Home Tonight’

The two stars first met on the set of “Take Me Home Tonight" in 2007.

After they met, Faris reportedly tried to be Pratt’s wingman in bars.

Bugged-out connection

Faris said she knew Pratt was the one for her when she saw he had a dead bug collection – just like hers.

“When Chris and I first started dating, he invited me over to his apartment, and he had, also, a dead bug collection,” Faris said while appearing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in May 2015.

Faris said she “started to cry” and thought she “met the man of [her] dreams” upon seeing the collection.

During a Reddit AMA two years ago, Pratt said, “Our relationship has made me believe in divine intervention and destiny."

This little dude is bass fishing crazy. Just like his daddy! A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Apr 10, 2016 at 7:27pm PDT

Bali wedding

Faris and Pratt got engaged in late 2008. They married in Bali on July 9, 2009.

Baby boy's birth

Faris gave birth to their only child, Jack, in August 2012. He was born premature at just 3 pounds, 12 ounces, Pratt revealed at the March of Dimes Celebration of Babies in 2014.

Pratt said he and his wife were informed that Jack might have special needs and would need surgery to fix a problem with his eyes. But after only about a month in the NICU, the two were able to take their healthy son home.

Pratt said that when he got to hold his son in the NICU, he “made promises in that moment about what kind of dad” he would be to his son and “prayed that he’d live long enough that [Pratt] could keep him.”

Veteran suicide awareness

The couple participated in the social media-backed "22 Push-Up Challenge" in August 2016 to raise awareness for mental health issues among veterans. The challenge requires participants to complete 22 push-ups – representing the 22 veterans who commit suicide daily – and then challenge others to do the same.

“We’re thinking about you, and we want to raise awareness for this terrible reality,” Pratt said in an Instagram video.

Cheating rumors

Tabloid rumors that Pratt wasn’t faithful in his marriage to Faris left the actress feeling “insecure,” she said in December 2016.

Faris said they tried to ignore the rumors, but she couldn’t help but to feel “so hurt.”

“I didn’t want to think of myself as somebody who could be bothered by … tabloid s--t,” she said. “It made me feel incredibly very insecure.”

She added that while Pratt would be away filming, she would “feel vulnerable, like any normal human would.”

Happy boy, happy wife, happy life, porch swing. #CanIGetAHashtag Proverbs 22:6 A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 17, 2015 at 5:32pm PDT

Pratt had announced a few months earlier in September that he was taking time off work in order to be with his family.

Separation

On August 6, the two announced in a joint statement shared on social media that they would be legally separating.