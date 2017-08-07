entertainment

Chelsea Handler slammed for tweet calling for laws against 'people who think racism is funny'

Fox News
GOP strategist Mercedes Schlapp weighs in

 

Not everyone thinks Chelsea Handler is funny.

The comedian suggested in a recent tweet that there should be laws against "people who think racism is funny."

"2 Chinese guys were arrested in Berlin for making nazi salutes," Handler tweeted Sunday. "Wouldn't it be nice 2 have laws here for people who think racism is funny?"

Many took to Twitter to slam the comedian for her tweet, calling her hypocritical as she has advocated for free speech. Some Twitter users pointed out Handler has made racist jokes in the past.

It wasn't clear if Handler was joking with her message. A rep for the star did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

