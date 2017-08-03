Mike Fisher retires from the NHL, wife Carrie Underwood looking forward to what's next

Mike Fisher announced he is retiring from the NHL.

The husband of country superstar Carrie Underwood wrote in an article for Nashville's Tennessean that he is done playing the sport professionally at the age of 37.

He said it was the "hardest decision I've ever had to make."

"I kept praying for peace about the next step in my life. A peace that said this is God’s will for your future. A peace that said whether or not this was the right time to walk away," Fisher wrote. "I don’t believe it came in a single instance or some ‘a-ha moment’, but as time passed, I gradually became certain that it was right for me to retire. I believe God gave me the ability to play hockey, and I was helped by dozens of individuals along the way, so it’s not just up to me on when it’s time to say goodbye."

His wife said in an emotional Instagram post she is going to miss watching her husband play for the Nashville Predators.

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 3, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

"But I so look forward to seeing what God has in store for you in this next chapter of your life," Underwood shared. "You've worked so hard and made us all so proud! Isaiah and I love you so much and are so excited to be able to have you home a lot more."

Fisher joined the Predators in 2011.