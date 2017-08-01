MTV's Moonman trophy transforms into 'Moon Person'

MTV’s iconic Moonman is going where no trophy has gone before.

After the network eliminated gender-specific categories at both their MTV Movie & TV Awards, as well as the upcoming Video Music Awards, President Chris McCarthy announced that the metallic astronaut will now be a “Moon Person.”

“Why should it be a man?” McCarthy told the New York Times. “It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist.”

Musicians have been collecting the coveted statues at the televised ceremony since 1984 when Dan Aykrod and Bette Midler hosted the first MTV Video Music Awards back in 1984.

But MTV isn’t stopping there. McCarthy also revealed that a new reality series was in development titled “We Are They.” It aims to focus on young people’s coming-of-age moments, such as going to college and first relationships.

However, there's a twist: all those featured in the show will be gender-nonconforming.

Katy Perry is scheduled to host this year’s VMAs on August 27.