entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Couples

'Catwoman' gets 32-carat diamond from boyfriend months after brawl

New York Post
Lloyd Klein and Jocelyn Wildenstein attend the Jean-Yves Klein: Chimeras Exhibition at Gallery Molly Krom on October 8, 2015 in New York City.

Lloyd Klein and Jocelyn Wildenstein attend the Jean-Yves Klein: Chimeras Exhibition at Gallery Molly Krom on October 8, 2015 in New York City.  (Getty)

Months after an infamous fight with her boyfriend Lloyd KleinJocelyn Wildenstein is showing off her new cat’s meow – a 32-carat diamond engagement ring from her longtime beau.

The so-called “Bride of Wildenstein” is ready to become a bride for the second time, the Daily Mail reported.

Wildenstein — a plastic surgery aficionado who also is dubbed “Catwoman” because of her leonine-like appearance — was collared in December amid allegations she’d attacked Klein.

Stars and their sparklers slideshow

Stars and their sparklers

Charges were later brought – and then dropped – against Klein, who Wildenstein claimed shoved her when the fashion designer returned to their ritzy high-rise to claim his belongings.

The 76-year-old socialite also was cleared of assault charges due to a lack of evidence about the infamous catfight at the Trump World Tower.

Wildenstein and Klein told the news outlet that the scratch-up only made them realize how much they couldn’t stand to be apart.

Klein, 50, said he designed the black gold and platinum setting of the ring in the shape of a coiled serpent and presented it to Wildenstein last month at the Versace Mansion in Miami.

“It was romantic, dramatic and wonderful. I showed Jocelyn the ring and she said, ‘Yes!’ She was in heaven,” he told the Daily Mail.

Photos: Stars' engagement rings

The bling is so expensive that she has only worn it on a few special occasions. The moment she removes the sparkler, two armed bodyguards whisk it back to a safe.

“It doesn’t matter how much it cost. I have many rings and pieces of jewelry. I love this one because it came from the heart,” Wildenstein told the news outlet.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.

AROUND THE WEB