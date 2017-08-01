'Catwoman' gets 32-carat diamond from boyfriend months after brawl

Months after an infamous fight with her boyfriend Lloyd Klein, Jocelyn Wildenstein is showing off her new cat’s meow – a 32-carat diamond engagement ring from her longtime beau.

The so-called “Bride of Wildenstein” is ready to become a bride for the second time, the Daily Mail reported.

Wildenstein — a plastic surgery aficionado who also is dubbed “Catwoman” because of her leonine-like appearance — was collared in December amid allegations she’d attacked Klein.

Charges were later brought – and then dropped – against Klein, who Wildenstein claimed shoved her when the fashion designer returned to their ritzy high-rise to claim his belongings.

The 76-year-old socialite also was cleared of assault charges due to a lack of evidence about the infamous catfight at the Trump World Tower.

Wildenstein and Klein told the news outlet that the scratch-up only made them realize how much they couldn’t stand to be apart.

Klein, 50, said he designed the black gold and platinum setting of the ring in the shape of a coiled serpent and presented it to Wildenstein last month at the Versace Mansion in Miami.

“It was romantic, dramatic and wonderful. I showed Jocelyn the ring and she said, ‘Yes!’ She was in heaven,” he told the Daily Mail.

The bling is so expensive that she has only worn it on a few special occasions. The moment she removes the sparkler, two armed bodyguards whisk it back to a safe.

“It doesn’t matter how much it cost. I have many rings and pieces of jewelry. I love this one because it came from the heart,” Wildenstein told the news outlet.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.