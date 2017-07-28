Willa Ford backtracks on blaming 9/11 for leaving music industry

Willa Ford is backtracking on recent comments she made where she seemingly blamed 9/11 for her lackluster music career.

The 36-year-old clarified her statements to People Magazine on Thursday.

“In a recent interview with Billboard, I made a comment about the release of a single by my record label on September 11, 2001, where I stated ‘Everything that happened that day froze; the world stood still as it should have.’ During the past day, other news outlets have taken the liberty to say that I somehow blamed 9/11 for my song not taking off … this could not be further from the truth. It was meant to be an inspirational piece about how the universe sent me in a new and different direction, one that has led me to success and joy in other areas of my personal and professional life.”

WILLA FORD SAYS 9/11 IS WHY SHE LEFT MUSIC CAREER



The pop star turned interior decorator told Billboard Tuesday she is considering a music comeback, "It’s harder than it sounds though. I have a family now, so it’s something that I need to have the support of my husband, and I have a child now. It’s one of those things I’ve been thinking about, and when it’s time, I’ll reach out to the right producers."

