Pop
Willa Ford backtracks on blaming 9/11 for leaving music industry
Willa Ford is backtracking on recent comments she made where she seemingly blamed 9/11 for her lackluster music career.
The 36-year-old clarified her statements to People Magazine on Thursday.
“In a recent interview with Billboard, I made a comment about the release of a single by my record label on September 11, 2001, where I stated ‘Everything that happened that day froze; the world stood still as it should have.’ During the past day, other news outlets have taken the liberty to say that I somehow blamed 9/11 for my song not taking off … this could not be further from the truth. It was meant to be an inspirational piece about how the universe sent me in a new and different direction, one that has led me to success and joy in other areas of my personal and professional life.”
WILLA FORD SAYS 9/11 IS WHY SHE LEFT MUSIC CAREER
The pop star turned interior decorator told Billboard Tuesday she is considering a music comeback, "It’s harder than it sounds though. I have a family now, so it’s something that I need to have the support of my husband, and I have a child now. It’s one of those things I’ve been thinking about, and when it’s time, I’ll reach out to the right producers."
Fox News.com Reporter and FOX411 host Diana Falzone covers celebrity news and interviews some of today's top celebrities and newsmakers. You can follow her on Twitter @dianafalzone.