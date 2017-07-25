'Jersey Shore' star Pauly D and singer Aubrey O'Day call it quits again

It looks like two of the celebrities that appear on “Famously Single” are, ironically, famously single. New reports indicate that Pauly D and Aubrey O’Day have called it quits once again.

According to a source close to E! News, the two split up over the issue of marriage.

“They broke up,” the insider told the outlet. “Pauly is the one that broke up with Aubrey. She was pressuring him to get a ring, and he was not there yet. They are done. He hopes to remain friends with her, [but] she is pretty upset.”

It was also reported that Pauly D removed all the photos of him and O’Day from his Instagram. While the Danity Kane singer didn’t follow suit, she posted a glamor shot of herself with the cryptic caption, “voices in my head sayin’ I could do better, damn.”

As Entertainment Tonight notes, this isn’t the first time the couple has called it quits in their roughly year and a half-long relationship. After getting together on the set of the reality series in November 2015, they announced they were done in May 2016, only to get back together soon after.

The breakup comes at a strange time for the former “Jersey Shore” star, who is going to be part of the recently-announced reunion series coming to E!. According to Entertainment Weekly, the cast, except for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, will reunite for a docuseries about life after their whirlwind time on “The Jersey Shore.” The special will be called “Reunion Road Trip.”