Chloe Lattanzi gives update on mom Olivia Newton-John's cancer battle

Chloe Lattanzi gave ET an update on how her mom, Olivia Newton-John, is doing after it was revealed that the 68-year-old actress is battling breast cancer again.

"She's doing really well. Thank you for asking," Lattanzi, 31, told ET's Kevin Frazier at Comic-Con in San Diego, California, on Friday. "Yeah, she's in recovery and she's doing really well." Adding, "She's healing and everything's going well. So thank you for asking."

In May, the "Grease" star announced that she would be postponing her North American tour due to her breast cancer spreading. Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, which had been in remission until this year.

Shortly after the news, Lattanzi took to social media to thank her followers for their support. "My mom and best friend is going to be fine," she wrote, adding that her mother would "beat this."

Lattanzi will next appear alongside her mother in "Sharknado 5: Global Swimming," which will debut on Aug. 6 on the Syfy channel. When asked how it was coming into the "Sharknado" universe with her mom, the actress shared that "it was amazing."

"I got to work with a lot of the people I've worked with before and it's such a loving environment," Lattanzi said. "It happened really quickly. I learned my lines basically in like two days and it was a lot of fun. It's very playful, you know? It's not so serious. We had a good time."