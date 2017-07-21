'Real Housewives' star Shannon Beador on weight gain: I 'went off the wagon a little'

"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Shannon Beador is opening up about her weight gain.

The reality star said she no longer blames anyone -- including her co-star Vicki Gunvalson -- for gaining weight.

"I just went off the wagon a little," Beador told Us Weekly. "I'm the one that put the stuff in my mouth."

"Real Housewives" fans watched Beador struggle over Gunvalson's accusations that Beador's husband, David, had physically abused Beador. She said on the show that the stress over Gunvalson's claims led her to gain 40 pounds.

Date night... ❤️ A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Jun 24, 2017 at 8:27pm PDT

While she hasn't fixed her relationship with Gunvalson, she has started a diet and fitness routine to help her shed the extra pounds.

Yes @drtim, this will become muscle soon! 💪👊 #workingonit #willgetthere A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

"I'm working on it," she told the magazine adding she has already lost eight pounds. "Slowly but surely getting there."