Paris Jackson denies latest dating rumors

Paris Jackson has been forced to respond to rumors she’s dating an actor twice her age after they were photographed holding hands.

The actor in question was 38-year-old Trevor Donovan, best known for his starring role on the "90210" reboot in the late 2000s. Paris, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, is 19.

Despite the seemingly romantic pictures, Jackson laughed off the rumors, taking to Twitter to assure everyone that “hand holding is a very common thing” by posting photos of herself holding hands with Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia and two other girlfriends. The post has since been removed.

Before the rumors of Jackson dating Donovan came to light, the model was previously linked to Michael Snoddy, a 27-year-old drummer.

And while the pair regularly took to social media to post loved-up snaps, their relationship came to an end in February after less than a year of dating.

Jackson has also previously been linked to soccer player Chester Castellaw and sparked marriage rumors in October, 2015 after she changed her Instagram name to Paris Jackson Castellaw when she was 17.

