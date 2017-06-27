Serena Williams poses nude on Vanity Fair cover, reveals growing baby bump

Serena Williams is proudly showing off her baby bump with a nude photo on the cover of Vanity Fair’s August 2017 issue.

The 35-year-old tennis superstar previously announced her pregnancy with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in April. The magazine reported the couple will be married in the fall after the baby is born.

Williams told the magazine she "did a double take" and her heart "dropped" when she saw a positive test because it came just before the Australian Open, which she ended up winning.

Williams was lauded over the weekend by former tennis star John McEnroe as the greatest female tennis player, "no question." When asked on NPR how she would rank on the men's tour, McEnroe said "like 700." On Tuesday, McEnroe was asked on "CBS This Morning" if he wanted to apologize and said "no.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.