Johnny Depp talks about assassinating Trump

At an appearance in England on Thursday, actor Johnny Depp joked about assassinating President Trump.

Depp was at a drive-in movie theater in Glastonbury, where he introduced his 2004 film The Libertine, when he began talking about the president, according to The Guardian.

“I think he needs help and there are a lot of wonderful dark, dark places he could go,” Depp said.

Depp, noting his comments would “be in the press,” began discussing prior assassinations of presidents.

CENTRAL PARK'S 'JULIUS CAESAR' DEPICTS ROMAN DICTATOR AS TRUMP

“When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” he asked, referencing John Wilkes Booth assassinating President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

“I want to clarify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living,” Depp said. “However, it has been a while and maybe it is time.”

Depp’s comments come a week after the politically-motivated shooting of Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise.

In recent weeks, a production of “Julius Caesar” in New York City’s “Shakespeare in the Park” sparked controversy when the play showed the Roman dictator, seemingly depicted as Trump, being brutally stabbed to death on stage.

Sponsors later pulled out of the event due to the “graphic” nature of the show.

KATHY GRIFFIN APOLOGIZES FOR PHOTO SHOOT WITH BLOODIED TRUMP MASK, SAYS SHE WENT 'TOO FAR'

Comedian Kathy Griffin also sparked controversy after a photo of her holding a bloodied Donald Trump mask was released to the public.