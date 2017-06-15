Elizabeth Banks claims Hollywood agent once told her 'to get a boob job'

Elizabeth Banks revealed the first agent she ever met in Hollywood advised her to get plastic surgery.

“The first agent I ever met in this industry told me to get a boob job,” the 43-year-old announced at the Women in Film Los Angeles’ Crystal + Lucy Awards Tuesday night. PEOPLE Magazine reported Banks was honored for her contributions as a director, producer, and actress.

“I was so grateful that I didn’t have enough money at the time to follow his advice. I also did not sign with him despite that.”

While Banks ultimately found success without going under the knife, she still faced opposition along the way. She recalled an experience she had on a panel in New York City with writer Nora Ephron and director Nancy Meyers about seven years ago. At the time, a woman from the audience mentioned she had difficulty getting her two sons interested in seeing a movie about or starring girls.

“I was really angry at this woman and I didn’t have the words or the voice in that moment to tell her how crazy it is that you’re in charge of what they do,” said Banks. “You’re their mother. Buy a f-----g ticket to a movie and take them and give them the experience of seeing amazing women on film. I grew up seeing amazing movies with amazing men and no one had to drag me kicking and screaming.”

Banks is a mother of two sons, 5-year-old Felix and 4-year-old Magnus.

@markseliger makes a girl feel like a woman with these portraits thx @vanityfair #oscars #aboutlastnight A post shared by Elizabeth Banks (@elizabethbanks) on Feb 27, 2017 at 3:43pm PST

“I get to present an example to them of a working mom who loves what she does,” she said. “In this room, we are creating culture. We are sending messages out to the world. Those messages matter, and presenting strong, independent women who have agency in TV and film is really important — not just in this room, not just in our culture, but in the global culture.”