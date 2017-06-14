Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford: The secret behind their seven-year marriage

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart are getting ready to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary on June 15 — and pair couldn’t be happier.

“Harrison and I laugh a lot, and humor is everything to me,” the 52-year-old actress told Closer Weekly on how the pair keep the romance spark alive.

And their 22-year age gap is a “non-issue” within their relationship.

“The truth is, I sometimes feel very much older than Harrison,” admitted Flockhart.

The 74-year-old actor first met the former “Ally McBeal” star at the 2002 Golden Globes. After dating for eight years, the duo tied the knot in June 2010.

“I’m in love,” Ford told Hello! Magazine in 2003. “Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life. I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn’t surprised that I did.”

Even then, Flockhart stressed their age difference wasn’t a factor.

“Sometimes I even say, ‘Wow, I keep forgetting that he’s 22 years older than me,’” she said. “It doesn’t factor into our relationship at all. I like the way he looks first thing in the morning. It’s not handsome, it’s more cute. He looks like a little boy.”