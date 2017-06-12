What happened to former 'Mummy' star Brendan Fraser?

Amida wave of scathing reviews for the new film "The Mummy," there’s never been a better time to ask: What in the world happened to Brendan Fraser?

The former star of the original franchise is noticeably absent from the Tom Cruise-led reboot. In fact, Fraser’s been generally absent from movies for quite a while now.

The 48-year-old actor enjoyed years of success following his breakout role in 1992’s "Encino Man," but his career has taken a nosedive in recent years after a few bad movie choices.

Dont ever ask me about my buisness fraser A post shared by Brendan Fraser (@brendan__fraser) on Feb 15, 2015 at 10:08am PST

In the early to mid-’00s, Fraser was riding high on the back of box office hits like "Bedazzled," "The Quiet American," "Journey to the Center of the Earth" and "George of the Jungle."

But in 2008, he chose to do the third "Mummy" movie titled "Tomb of the Dragon Emperor."

It was a big mistake.

Charity events are my new oscars,love thy Neighbour America A post shared by Brendan Fraser (@brendan__fraser) on Jun 27, 2016 at 1:02pm PDT

The movie was widely panned by critics, and put a dent in Fraser’s previously stellar reputation.

But the real kicker came when he was dropped from "Journey to the Center of the Earth 2" in favor of Dwayne Johnson that same year.

What followed for the actor was a few independent movies, along with some voice parts in animations — and it’s now been four years since Fraser appeared on the big screen.

Dropping news soon keep your eyes pealed fraserheads ... #fraserheads A post shared by Brendan Fraser (@brendan__fraser) on Apr 4, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

In the meantime, he’s appeared on TV series’ including "The Affair" and "Texas Rising."

Unfortunately for Fraser, his financial woes have also become public fodder in recent years.

In 2013, the star had to petition the courts to reduce his spousal support sum to his ex-wife as he could no longer meet the annual payment of $900,000.

During the court battle, TMZ reported that according to documents Fraser filed in Connecticut, he made about $205,000 a month, paid just over $112,000 a month on professional expenses and was left with slightly more than $92,000 a month.

He paid $25,000 on child support, $5,200 for gardening and $3,000 on staff each month.

Catch me on the newest series of the affair had alot of fun doing it,alot of fun as always love you fraserheads #love #fraser #theaffair #notmymummy A post shared by Brendan Fraser (@brendan__fraser) on Dec 6, 2016 at 12:30pm PST

The documents showed Fraser’s expenses had him losing just over $87,000 a month. His total assets were valued at just under $25 million.

But it’s obvious fans still have love for the original "Mummy" star.

Last year, a change.org petition called "Bring Brendan Fraser back into film/television" amassed more than 46,000 signatures.

Luckily, the signatories appear to have gotten their wish: Fraser will next appear in director Danny Boyle’s new series "Trust" alongside Hilary Swank and Donald Sutherland, to be released in 2018.

This article originally appeared in news.com.au.