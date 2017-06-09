Brandi Glanville's feud with LeAnn Rimes has reached 'a breaking point'

Things aren’t looking good between Brandi Glanville and her ex-husband’s current wife LeAnn Rimes.

In a statement obtained by ET, the 44-year-old former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star called out the 34-year-old country singer.

“During these years I’ve dealt with her obsession with me in the form of her copying my life from going to my dentist, dermatologist, plastic surgeon to even attempting to see my trainer of 14 years,” she said. “I let all of this go in hopes that it would soon come to an end.”

Glanville explained she was invited to a party for a magazine, but three hours before the festivities began, someone called and told her Rimes and Eddie Cibrian asked for her to be uninvited or they would not attend.

“Honestly, who does that?” said Glanville. “We are all adults here. I’ve had to deal with harassment online by her employees for years and these are people she pays — her music producer, hairstylist, and former road manager to be specific. I did not react to these recent things. I tried to turn a blind eye.”

However, Glanville ultimately reached a breaking point.

“My last straw was a couple of weeks ago when her and her assistant watched my boyfriend’s Snapchats several times over the course of a few hours and just happened to show up where we said we would be to celebrate step-Mother’s Day (a day early).

"They sat across the room from us just to hurt and torment me by using my own children as pawns. I’ve done my best to keep quiet over all of her antics, but brining my boys into this was my breaking point. I just want the truth out there and for all of her nonsense to stop.”

She also added, “As with any mother, all I wish is for my boys to have the peaceful family life they deserve. I am in a great place with both love and work and I’d like to be left to live it out without this nonsense.”

Glanville and Cibrian were married from 2001 to 2009 and share two sons: 14-year-old Mason and 10-year-old Jake. Their messy divorce was caused by the actor’s public affair with Rimes. Over the years, both women have feuded on social media and in interviews.

Glanville told Fox News in 2016 she buried the hatchet with Cibrian and Rimes at the time.

“It’s been a long time with this back-and-forth war of words,” she explained. “I think we all just kind of finally grew up. We always throw our birthday parties for my kids together — for our children together — and something happened, and it just brought us all closer together. It’s about the kids; it’s not about us.”