Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman display major PDA at CMT Awards

Keith Urban couldn't keep his hands to himself at the CMT Awards Wednesday night.

First, the country crooner made his wife Nicole Kidman swoon on the red carpet and the two posed for several PDA-packed photos.

Later on in the show, when the country star was awarded collaborative video of the year with Carrie Underwood for "The Fighter," Urban stopped to smooch his wife.

And he didn't just give her a peck, he paused and kissed Kidman for several seconds before making his way to the stage to accept the award.

He gave his wife another long kiss when he won the award for male video of the year.

He also thanked her saying, "You have no idea how much of what I do she's involved in every piece of it...she helps me so much."

Keith Urban's love for Nicole Kidman is so beautiful and pure. Having a love like that is all I ever want. — blair (@kristintrigue) June 8, 2017

Keith Urban loves Nicole Kidman so much and it's the sweetest thing 💜 #CMTawards — Savannah Weaver (@_Savannah96) June 8, 2017

I ❤️ Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. My heart melted just now. — Cassi Thompson (@casmommie02) June 8, 2017

When @KeithUrban said Nicole Mary in his speech when referencing his wife Nicole Kidman there was a collective aw ❤ #CMTAwards so sweet. — Lindsey Joy Caldwell (@lindseyjoy09) June 8, 2017

The pair married in 2006 and they have two daughters.