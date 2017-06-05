entertainment

Jerry Lewis 'making progress' after hospitalization

By Sasha Savitsky
Fox News
Cast member Jerry Lewis poses during a photocall for the film "Max Rose" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 23, 2013.

Jerry Lewis is recovering after he was hospitalized for a urinary tract infection at a Las Vegas hospital Friday.

A rep for the comedian told Fox News Monday he is "making progress" and "the antibiotics are doing their job."

Lewis is expected to to be released shortly and travel to Toronto later this week to shoot a movie as scheduled.

The 91-year-old has previously dealt with health issues including a 2012 hospitalization for blood sugar and a 2011 hospitalization for exhaustion.

