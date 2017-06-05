Cosby's TV daughter Keshia Knight Pulliam: 'You're innocent until you're proven guilty'

Bill Cosby arrived at the suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the start of his sexual assault trial Monday arm-in-arm with his former "Cosby Show" co-star Keshia Knight Pulliam who played his daughter Rudy.

Noticeably missing from the disgraced comedian's team was his wife Camille Cosby.

Speaking to reporters outside of the courtroom, Pulliam explained her decision to support her former TV dad.

"I came to support because this is where you hear the facts, this is where the truth happens," she said. "Ultimately, it's easy to support someone...when things are great...but true family, friendship, integrity is how do people show up and support when things aren't looking so great when they aren't shiny."

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial explained

Pulliam said she decided to attend the opening of Cosby's trial because it's "the way I would want to be treated" if the situation was reversed.

She said she's an advocate for women and she does not "take these charges lightly," but it's the job of the jury to decide guilt or innocence.

"You're innocent until you're proven guilty and the job now is for the two sides to prove their cases and I accept whatever verdict is handed down."

Bill Cosby's accusers: A timeline of alleged sexual assault claims

She concluded by saying she is praying for both parties.

