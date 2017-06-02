Scarlett Johansson on sharing her political beliefs: 'I know it's a luxury'

Scarlett Johansson isn’t afraid to share her political beliefs on social media, even if it means she’ll anger some fans.

“Whenever you speak publicly, it’s always a risk, right? Maybe you’ll lose some followers. But if you have something to say, it can be really impactful,” the 32-year-old actress told Cosmopolitan for their July 2017 issue.

“I hope my daughter finds her voice and feels like she can engage anyone in any number of topics," she added. "I grew up in an environment that encouraged activism, so I never thought about the effect it would have on my career at any stage. But I know it’s a luxury, and not everybody has that luxury.”

One cause Johansson has been passionate about is Planned Parenthood and how it can help women feel comfortable towards being candid about their sexual health.

“There’s no reason we shouldn’t be talking about our reproductive rights,” she explained. “They’re something we have to fight for and continue to protect. There’s nothing icky about talking about that stuff. Of course, it’s private and it’s your body, but we should take the stigma away.”

Johansson is also shocked it’s still considered a taboo for women to be open about being intimate.

“When women talk about enjoying sex, it’s almost forbidden,” she said. “Just having a healthy sexual attitude, you are labeled as loose, wild, a slut. You have no morals, and you’re seen as some kind of sexual deviant or someone who can’t be in a monogamous relationship. The minute you talk about enjoying yourself, being curious, that is still taboo.”

The Hollywood star is still hoping one famous woman will also come out and be open about her personal beliefs, even if it ALSO means sparking controversy.

“I’m not asking [Ivanka Trump] to come out and talk about something she doesn’t believe in… I know it’s complicated,” Johansson added about the First Daughter. “It’s her father [Donald Trump]. Can you imagine? Maybe she’s afraid she’ll be abandoned. It’s hard to put yourself in somebody’s position like that. But do you move the needle in one direction or the other? Hopefully, she’ll make a courageous choice and stand up for what she believes in — whatever that might happen to be.”