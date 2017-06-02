Kathy Griffin's photo shoot: 7 celebrities standing by her

Al Franken stepped up to support his friend on CNN's "New Day." The senator announced that while he believed the image went too far, Griffin can survive the backlash. “Kathy is a friend and she’s a terrific comedian, but this had no business being in our public discourse,” explained the 66-year-old Minnesota Democrat and former “Saturday Night Live” writer. “And I talked to her. She has apologized… she actually begged for forgiveness and I believe in forgiveness. I think she did the right thing asking for forgiveness and acknowledging that this is a horrible mistake, so I think she can.”